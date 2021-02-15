Cyclone boys to dial long distance in final games

The Ottawa High School boys made an adjustment to the offense in between games this past week.

Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough saw the Cyclones were shooting 33% from behind the arc and decided to have them shoot more from behind the arc.

“I did not think we were shooting that high,” McCullough said. “We thought, if we can get four or five 3s a game, we will be in games.”

Ottawa came out firing from long range Friday against Bonner Springs.

“We shot the ball better than we have all season long,” McCullough said. "That is one of the things we really worked on in the last two days in practice. We needed to take more 3s.”

The change did not result in a victory as Bonner Springs topped Ottawa, 52-43.

“Our defense was pathetic,” McCullough said. “Defense is one of those things where it kind of comes from the heart.”

Turnovers and lack of rebounding also hurt the Cyclones, the coach said.

“We don’t have any leadership on this team,” McCullough said. “Nobody that will step up and vocalize and pull this team together. That will devastate a team. A lot of that has to come with them. You can’t win or be competitive if you don’t have leadership.”

Ottawa (6-10) takes a three-game skid into the final three games of the regular season.

“I tried to appeal to our seniors that time is running out,” McCullough said.

Ottawa could have its routine turned upside down this week because of the frigid weather. Ottawa is scheduled to play Tuesday at home against Paola.

“Next week could be really crazy with the weather,” McCullough said. “We may be missing games and missing practice. It is not good for a team like this to have their schedule (moved around) like that. We need to get some kind of sense of normalcy with these guys.”