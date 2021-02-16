Schools scramble to reschedule lost games

By The Herald Staff

The near record-setting cold temperatures have had local athletic departments scrambling to reschedule games.

The Ottawa and Paola high school basketball games have been reset for Tuesday in Ottawa. The Cyclones play Friday at home against Baldwin.

The Wellsville girls scheduled a game Wednesday at Bishop Ward. The Wellsville-West Franklin games will be played Saturday.

West Franklin plays Thursday against MdCV.

Central Heights plays Thursday against Iola in a rescheduled game at Central Heights.

The Ottawa University women’s volleyball match on Thursday has been postponed.

The Lady Braves added a rescheduled game Thursday at Southwestern. Ottawa will close the regular season with three games in four days, starting Wednesday at home against nationally-ranked Sterling.