West Franklin basketball teams sweep MdCV

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin boys basketball team returned to the win column Thursday night after six day break due to weather.

The Falcons scored a 67-53 win over MdCV.

The game was close early as the two teams battled to a 14-14 tie after the first quarter.

Falcon senior Cameron Wise led all scorers with 26 points. Caleb Fischer had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. West Franklin (2-10) played Friday night at Burlingame.

WF girls roll

The West Franklin girls came off the break in fine fashion. The Falcons sped to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a 51-16 win over MdCV.

“We weren't sure how we would look after being off for six days, but the girls came out fired up and ready to play,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “We were able to get some steals and were able to convert those for easy layups. Lily Judd had an excellent game on both ends of the floor. Our defense begins with her. Her teammates did a great job of looking up court and getting her the ball for layups.”

Judd poured in 19 points for the Falcons.

WF scoring: C. Ecord 6, Judd 19, Hutchison 9, Walter 7, Swank 8, Scott 2.