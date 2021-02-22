Wellsville boys close to snaring sub-state top seed

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville boys moved closer to clinching the top seed in next week’s sub-state tourney with a 64-52 win Friday over Santa Fe Trail.

Jimmy Dorsey paced the Eagles with 23 points. Jackson Showalter tossed in 17 points.

The Eagles played Monday against West Franklin.

The Wellsville girls’ offense was on fire, but so was Santa Fe Trail’s. The Chargers downed the Eagles, 58-47. Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said Wellsville could not get defensive stops.

Lexi McDaniel tossed in 24 points.

WF teams fall

The West Franklin squads fell to Burlingame. The boys lost 61-29 and the girls, 52-24.

Jessejames Martinez, Cade Fischer, and Cameron Wise paced the Falcons with eight points each.

The Falcons end the regular season with three games this week. WF played Monday against Wellsville on Monday. WF plays Tuesday vs. Northern Heights and Heritage Christian Academy on Thursday.

Falcon girls coach Nancy Reed said it was a physical game with 44 free throws between the two teams.

“We let their press bother us to begin the game and did not take care of the ball,” Reed said. “Defensively we battle hard but unfortunately came up short.”

WF: C. Ecord 4, Judd 1, Hutchison 2, Bailey 2, Walter 7, K. Ecord 2, Swank 4, Scott 2.