Wellsville-WF boys may have rematch in sub-state

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville and West Franklin could be on a collision course for a first round sub-state meeting.

The two county rivals met for a possible sub-state preview Monday in Pomona. The Eagles defeated the Falcons, 66-52.

A Wellsville win Tuesday against Iola would seal a top seed in sub-state and a meeting with eighth-seeded West Franklin. The tournament bracket will bet released Wednesday after Tuesday’s results.

Jimmy Dorsey paced Wellsville with 19 points. Jackson Showalter tossed in 11 points.

West Franklin was led by Cade Fisher with 17 points. JesseJames Martinez finished with 12 points. Trey Rogers added 10.