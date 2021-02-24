Wellsville boys roll by Iola, secure top seed

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville boys won two of the first of four games scheduled in the final week of the season.

The Eagles overwhelmed Iola, 75-50, Tuesday in Wellsville.

The win wrapped up the top seed in next week’s sub-state tourney. Wellsville plays West Franklin in the first round.

Jackson Showalter led a balanced attack with 16 points. Jimmy Dorsey tossed in 11 points. Willie Dorsey and Kaden O’Neil had 10 points each.

WF girls fall

Northern Heights upended the Falcon girls, 42-26. Ally Hutchison scored a team-high 12 points.

WF: C. Ecord 2, Judd 3, Hutchison 12, K. Ecord 2, Swank 6, Scott 1.