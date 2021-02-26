Cyclone girls celebrate senior night with big win

It was a night for celebrating for the Ottawa girls basketball team.

It was senior night. The Cyclones rallied from a 14-point deficit to down Spring Hill, 52-48. Ottawa enters the postseason on a two-game winning streak.

“It was a heck of a way for the seniors to finish the regular season,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “It was the first time anybody in our lockerroom that had beaten Spring Hill at the varsity level.

We have not always made the small plays. That was a really, really big win.”

Ottawa entered the fourth quarter down 14 points and began slicing into the lead. Ottawa even took the lead late in regulation.

“Where we made the difference was on the defensive end,” Schurman said. “We had some big stops. We mixed it up and threw them off. We stopped transition, which was huge because they get to the basket quick.

“Riley [Titus] and Sofia [Ficken] hit big shots late. We made plays.”