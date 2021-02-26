Cyclone boys end regular season on down note

The Ottawa High School boys were hoping to get out of Friday without any negatives. It did not happen.

Spring Hill found an extra gear late in the third quarter and carried it over into the fourth to upend the Cyclones, 70-42. It was a bittersweet senior night.

“I wanted us to play good and carry that over into Saturday,” Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said. ‘Now, we have a sour taste in our mouth.”

Ottawa was within five points midway through the third quarter when everything went south.

“We could not stop people,” McCullough said. “After all that you still have a chance in the postseason. Everybody starts new tomorrow.”