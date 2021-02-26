WF girls, Wellsville boys celebrate seniors with wins

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin girls basketball team heads into sub-state with some momentum.

The Falcons upended Heritage Christian, 29-18, Thursday in the regular season finale.

“It is always nice to end the regular season with a win on your home court for your seniors,” Nancy Reed said. “Nevaeh [Scott] and Ally [Hutchison] have been great leaders for us this year. They have put in a lot of time and hard work to improve our basketball team. They are terrific young ladies who will be very successful in life. We wish them the best. Once again our defense was tough. We make teams work for every point they get.”

WF: C Ecord 2, Judd 8, Hutchison 1, Walter 4, K. Ecord 8, Swank 6.

Eagles win

The Wellsville boys celebrated senior night Thursday with a 89-32 win over Prairie View.

It was the third win in the four days.

Jimmy Dorsey tossed in a game-high 27 points. Jackson Showalter added 17.