Wellsville boys basketball captures league title

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville High School boys basketball team Friday celebrated a league title and the end of the regular season.

The Eagles took out Anderson County, 94-55, to solidify the Pioneer League title.

Wellsville won all four games played in the final week of the season. The Eagles open sub-state play Tuesday at home against West Franklin.

Jimmy Dorsey and Jackson Showalter paced the Eagles with 17 points each. Kaden O’Neil tossed in 14 points. Ayden Kearney had 12 points and Ian Smith chipped in 10.