Wellsville girls upset Ward in sub-state

By The Herald Staff

The postseason is a different season. Regular season accomplishments don’t matter.

The Wellsville girls pulled an upset Monday in the 3A sub-state. The Seventh-seeded Eagles nipped Ward, 37-35, in Kansas City.

Wellsville advanced to the semifinals, which will be played in Kermit Deterding Gym.

Third-seeded Anderson County will be the opponent after topping West Franklin, 62-30. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. Thursday.

The Central Heights boys also advanced to Thursday’s 2A sub-state semifinals. The Viking dispatched Yates Center, 62-41.

The Vikings meet top-seeded Berean Academy 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Chase County.