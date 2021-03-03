Wellsville boys advance to sub-state semifinals

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville High School boys advanced to the sub-state semifinals with a first-round 71-41 win over West Franklin at Kermit Deterding Gym.

The Eagles face Anderson County Friday in the semifinals in Wellsville. The Eagles defeated the Bulldogs in the regular-season finale this past Friday.

Trey Rogers paced the Falcons with 12 points. Cade Fischer tossed in 10.

Jimmy Dorsey led Wellsville with 24 points. Kaden O’Neil tossed in 16 points.

In other sub-state action, the Central Heights girls season ended with a 32-28 loss to Lyndon.