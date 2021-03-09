Wellsville boys' season ends in state tourney quarterfinals

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville High School boys basketball team went toe-to-toe with Galena Tuesday in the 3A State Tournament quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs found the mark from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Eagles on their home floor.

Galena topped Wellsville, 55-48, after hitting 14-of-15 from the line in the final period.

This was the Eagles third state appearance since 2014 and first since 2016. Wellsville finished the season at 20-4 and won the Pioneer League title.

The state game turned into a free-throw shooting contest in the fourth quarter.

Wellsville rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the game at 39-39 early in the fourth quarter. Galena went on an 8-2 run to take a 47-41 lead.

Wellsville cut the deficit to 53-48 with 21 seconds remaining.

Galena opened an 11-point lead in the third quarter at 33-22. Wellsville caught fire with a 12-2 run to come within 35-34 late in the quarter. The Eagles used a 5-2 spurt to open the fourth to tie the game at 39-39.

It was the final game for seven seniors, which led the Eagles to the state tourney.

Seniors Kaden O’Neil (15), Jimmy Dorsey (14), Ian Smith (7) and Jackson Showalter (6) combined for 42 of the 48 points.