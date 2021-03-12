Wellsville basketball teams garner all-league selections

The Herald Staff

The Wellsville High School basketball teams had four players named to all-Pioneer League teams.

The boys, which won the league title, had three players selected to the all-league squads, while the girls had one.

Senior Jimmy Dorsey was a first-team selection. Seniors Jackson Showalter and Kaden O’Neil were second-team members.

Senior Jadyn Troutman was named to the girls’ first team.

The three seniors led the Wellsville boys to a 20-4 mark, which included league and sub-state tournament championships.

Wellsville’s season came to an end Tuesday with a 55-48 loss to Galena in the state quarterfinals.

Wellsville rallied from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter to tie the game at 39 early in the fourth quarter. Wellsville used a 12-2 run in the third quarter to draw close.

Galena regained the momentum and increased the lead to 47-41 and kept Wellsville at bay by hitting 14 of 15 free throws in the fourth quarter.

It was the final game for seven seniors, who led Wellsville to its first state tournament appearance since 2016.