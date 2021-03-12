Compton, Swank receive all-league honors

The Herald Staff

Two area girls basketball players received all-league honors in a vote of the Flint Hills League coaches.

Central Heights junior Taryn Compton and West Franklin junior Allison Swank were selected to the honorable mention team.

Flint Hills League 2020-21 All-League Girls Basketball

First Team

Hayden Serna, Sr., Osage City (Unanimous); Britney Shroer, Sr., Chase County; Taylin Kirkpatrick, Sr., Osage City (Unanimous); Megan Deters, Sr., Mission Valley; Kaylee Simpson, Jr., Chase County.

Second Team

Makenna French, Jr., Northern Heights; Abby Criqui, Sr., Lyndon; Caleigh Smart, Sr., Northern Heights; Elizabeth Armstrong, Jr., Council Grove; Kaley Boyce, Sr., Northern Heights.

Honorable Mention

Dani Kerns, Sr., Osage City; Tatiana Halupa, Sr., Mission Valley; Taryn Compton, Jr., Central Heights; Allison Swank, Jr., West Franklin.