Local basketball players receive Flint Hills League honors

By The Herald Staff

Three local prep players earned all-league basketball honors in a vote by the Flint Hills League coaches.

Central Heights senior Jarod Crawford and West Franklin senior Cade Fischer were second-team selections. West Franklin sophomore Trey Rogers was ah honorable mention team selection.

2020-21 Flint Hills League Boys All-League Basketball

First Team

Miles Kitselman, Sr., Lyndon (Unanimous); Landon Boss, Soph., Osage City (Unanimous); Gunnar Fort, Sr., Osage City (Unanimous); Koen Hula, Jr., Council Grove; Dayton Logan, Sr., Mission Valley

Second Team

Luke Detwiler, Sr., Lyndon; Owen Eidman, Sr., Chase County; Kellen Marschall, Jr., Council Grove; Jarod Crawford, Sr., Central Heights; Cade Fischer, Sr., West Franklin.

Honorable Mention

Joel Deters, Mission Valley; Braden Heins, Northern Heights; Toby Miller, Lyndon; Darian Massey, Lyndon; Trey Rogers, West Franklin.