Championship pedigree sways Wise to NW Missouri State

West Franklin senior Cameron Wise was recruited by all levels of college football programs.

Wise wanted to go to a place where he could grow and mature and play at a high level. Northwest Missouri State University checked all those boxes.

The Falcon all-stater signed with the Bearcats Wednesday in a ceremony in the school’s new gym.

“I wanted to go to a four-year [program] and Northwest was the best fit to do that with,” Wise said. “They are about as close to D-1 as you are going to get without going D-1. I wanted to go to a good football program with good history and good tradition.

“I felt in my heart that was the right place after praying about it and lots of discussion with family.”

Wise said Northwest’s rich history of six national championships and being considered the premier Division II program in the nation was a factor in the decision.

“Being able to go to practice every day, film study every day with the mentality that you are going there with the mindset of in a national championship game and winning a national championship,” Wise said. “A lot of schools that is not even a question. This team is different. You are competing every day to get to a national championship. That is a great feeling.”

Wise said experiencing a Northwest game day is something he is looking forward to.

“They are known for their game days,” he said. “That is exciting for me. Even if I don’t play the first year, they redshirt me, I am excited to get to experience the atmosphere.”

Wise, who played several positions for the Falcons, was recruited by the Bearcats as a tight end. Wise understands he needs to put on weight and get stronger to be an every down tight end.

Wise, who was the first Falcon to be selected for the Shrine Bowl, is working out to stay in shape, eating a specific diet and lifting.

“I have to keep in shape because I have the Shrine Bowl coming up,” he said.

Wise said the Bearcat tradition and getting everyone’s best shot is motivation.

“People want to beat you and don’t like you because you are good,” he said. “That is motivation to keep at it, keep working hard in practice, in the weight room, so you can stay the bad buys.”