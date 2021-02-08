Falcon girls show improvement in loss to Iola

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin girls basketball team’s level of play is showing improvement.

It was not quite enough Friday to get past Iola, which defeated the Falcons, 48-33.

“This was our best defense game,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “They worked together and gave it their all, never giving up. Chloe Ecord stepped up and had a great game. She has been putting in extra work and it is showing. (Allison Swank) was solid again for us with 14 points and eight rebounds. We (were) working our offense and getting good looks, the ball just didn't seem to want to go in tonight.”

West Franklin plays Tuesday against Madison.

WF — Swank 14, C. Ecord 9, Judd 5, Bailey 2, K. Ecord 2, Hutchison 1.