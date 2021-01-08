Blevins signs with OU golf team

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s golf team signed Ottawa High School senior Richard “Bubba” Blevins for the 2021-22 year.

Blevins lettered in golf and wrestling at Ottawa High School. He qualified for the 2017-18 Kansas Boys Golf State Tournament and a 2018-19 Kansas Boys Wrestling State Tournament. Blevins was a three-time Ottawa Herald All-Area selection in wrestling.

“I’m very excited to add Bubba to the Ottawa Braves family,” OU golf coach Phil McClintock said. “He has a lot of natural ability and is a dual sport athlete which I always look for while recruiting. I expect Bubba to make an immediate impact on our program.”

Blevins is the son of Richard and Atonya Blevins and plans to major in engineering.