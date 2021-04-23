Blevins leads Ottawa golfers to league title

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School boys golf team has been solid all season, placing high as a team in each tournament.

The Cyclones earned a league title Thursday at Sycamore Ridge in Spring Hill. Ottawa had four golfers place in the top 16.

Senior Bubba Blevins was the individual league champ with a 79. Blevins is an Ottawa University signee.

Tristan Martinez and Aiden Finch tied for 10th with a 96. Zach King finished 16th with a 97.

Ottawa plays Tuesday at Louisburg and the Ottawa Invitational is set for May 3.