Cyclone golfers turn up the heat as postseason approaches

The Ottawa Herald

The Ottawa High School golf team is rolling toward the postseason.

The Cyclones won their third straight team championship Monday in the Ottawa Invitational. Ottawa had three golfers place in the top-8 en route to the tournament title.

Ottawa senior Bubba Blevins won his third straight tournament with a 75. He shot a 78 and 74 in the other tournament victories. Blevins will play golf next year for Ottawa University.

Zach King finished third in the home tourney, shooting a 78. Trey Bones took eight with an 85.