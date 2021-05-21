Wellsville, Ottawa golfers set to play in state tournaments

By The Herald Staff

The Wellsville boys golf team qualified for state as a team for the first time in program history with its third-place in the regional.

Luke Smith and Aidan Kearney paced the Eagles by placing in the top 10. The 3A State Golf Tournament will be Monday and Tuesday at Hesston.

The Ottawa golf team will be represented by Richards Blevins and Trey Bones in the 4A State Tournament in Dodge City. Blevins finished seventh and Bones tied for ninth in the regional.