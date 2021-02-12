Drake wins state softball official award

By The Herald Staff

An Ottawa official was recently recognized for his work.

Tom Drake was one of 12 officials recognized by the NFHS as 2020 State Officials of the Year. These officials have made significant contributions to high school officiating as a KSHSAA registered official.

Drake was recognized for softball. Drake has officiated at the high school level for decades in several sports. He has officiated football, basketball, baseball and softball.

Ron Price, was honored with the National Federation Officials Association (NFOA) Section 5 Distinguished Active Official Award. He has served 47 years as an registered official, working in the sports of basketball, football, softball, and volleyball.

“Kansas is blessed to have dedicated officials who give back to our schools and communities and Mr. Price epitomizes the selfless and faithful service as a highly respected and successful official. Ron is very deserving of this recognition and Kansas interscholastic activities are better because of his service,” KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said.

The other officials receiving state official awards were: baseball – Jason Clemensen, Pittsburg; boys basketball – William Tunstall, Independence; girls basketball – Margaret Hasenkamp, Seneca; football – Kirk Simone, Silver Lake; gymnastics – Suzie Taggart, Shawnee; boys soccer – Mark Harms, Topeka; girls soccer – Gordie Wetmore, Olathe; boys track and field – Jim Krob, Hays; girls track and field – Dale Downing, Bel Aire; volleyball –Tracy Smith, Moran; wrestling – Adam Venegas, Lenexa.