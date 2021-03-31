Powell leads OHS softball to split in season-opening tournament

The Ottawa High School softball team is off to a good start after the pandemic cost them a year of competition.

The Cyclones split games Tuesday in the Fort Scott Tournament. Ottawa won the opener over Fort Scott, 10-3. Ottawa fell 11-0 in the championship game to Spring Hill.

First-year Ottawa coach Chris Rose liked what he saw in the season debut.

“Overall it was good to get out and play, especially with not having a season last year,” Rose said. “We will look to correct some things and build off of our positives.”

Ottawa took it to Fort Scott in the opener behind Alex Powell’s arm and bat.

Spring Hill showed the Cyclones why the Broncos are considered a top team in 5A.

“We knew going into this tournament that Spring Hill would be very good,” Rose said. “They are a top 5 5A school and they played well in all three phases and we struggled with their pitcher who was very solid.”

Powell tossed a complete game in the circle in the win over Fort Scott. She had six strikeouts and gave up two earned runs.

Powell started a little slow in the top half of the first inning and gave up an early run but managed to get out of a bases loaded jam, Rose said.

The Ottawa offense got rolling in their half of the first inning with three runs.

“After the first few innings, Alex really settled in and our girls got rid of some of their first game jitters and relaxed and played solid ball,” Rose said.

Ottawa scored three runs in the third inning, propelled by a two-run home run by Powell. Ottawa added two runs in the sixth inning on Brooklyn Hadl’s two-run double. Powell powered the offense with three hits and four RBIs.

Emma Stottlemire started in the circle against Spring Hill. Rose said the junior did not fare that bad.

“She struggled to get some calls on the corners so it made it tougher for her to work ahead of hitters,” Rose said. “She is a pitcher that likes to locate her fastball and the hits she gave up early were bloop hits. so it wasn't like they were hitting her solid.”

The Ottawa bats went cold against Spring Hill.

“We stranded two runners in scoring position in the fifth which hurt,” Rose said. “Our lone highlight was Brooklyn Hadl, who had a long single in the fifth.

Game 1 stats

Kirsten Evans 2-4, Maddison Soman 2-3, Alex Powell 3-3 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, Brooklyn Hadl 1-3 1 2B 2 RB.