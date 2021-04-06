Central Heights softball bats heat up in sweep

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights softball team staved off a rally and put its offense in high gear Monday in sweep over Lebo/Waverly.

The Vikings claimed 6-4 and 17-3 victories. Central Heights led the opener 6-0, but Lebo/Waverly rallied to make it close. Central Heights scored nine runs in the third of the nightcap to win going away.

“The girls got the bats going and didn’t let up throughout the games,” Viking coach Lea Stegner said. 'Our first set of games didn't go as planned against Council Grove last week. They made contact with the ball, but it just went to where the players were. I told them to keep swing and the ball would get through. Last night, they hit the ball hard. Our defense made better choices and stayed in the game.”

Central Heights had seven hits in the opener. Bailey Brockus had three hits.

Mieka Crump went the distance in the circle. She had 14 strikeouts and surrendered six hits in the opener.

The Vikings finished with 11 hits in the nightcap. Taylor Chrisjohn had three hits. Crump, who also was the winning pitcher in the nightcap, finished with four stolen bases.