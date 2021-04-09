Cyclone softball plays two tight games in split

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School softball split its first doubleheader of the season Tuesday against Bonner Springs.

The Cyclones won the opener 6-4 and fell 6-5 in the nightcap.

Ottawa coach Chris Rose said the Cyclones dug deep for the win in the opener.

“This was a really gritty win for us,” he said. “It was kind of a back-and-forth game and we fought hard to get this win.”

Ottawa led 3-1 in the fifth inning only to see Bonner Springs score three runs to take a 4-3 lead.

Ottawa fought back with two-out RBI hits from Gracie Howard, Ellie Seaton and a triple by Emma Stottlemire to push the lead back to 6-4.

“It was really important for us to get some production out of the bottom of our line-up and they really stepped up,” Rose said.

Lauren Curtis went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Alex Powell was the winning pitcher. She gave up two earned runs.

The second game was a battle too, but Ottawa came up short.

“This is a game that we let slip away,” Rose said. We led most of the game, but gave up some crucial two-out hits and couldn't manage to string together any hits offensively in the last three or four innings. We were facing a pitcher that we should have put up a lot of runs against. We had a lot of loud outs but loud outs don't put runs on the board.

“We are definitely still looking for our identity offensively and need to find some consistency. Defensively, it was probably the best game we have played all year and Kirsten Evans and Riley Titus made a lot of big plays for us defensively.”

Curtis led Ottawa with two doubles and 2 RBIs. Riley Titus, Maddison Soman and Brooklyn Hadl also had two hits.

Ottawa (2-2) plays its home opener 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against Baldwin.