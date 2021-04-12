Central Heights softball batters way to sweep of Northern Heights

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights softball team’s bats were hot Friday in a sweep of Northern Heights.

The Vikings rolled to 20-1 and 18-11 wins on the Central Heights home field. The opener went five innings.

Central Heights amassed 17 hits in the opener and 10 in the nightcap.

Taylor Chrisjohn,Axel Roberts, Peel, Jadyn Criqui, Mieka Crump, and Chloe LaDuke had multiple hits for Central Heights. Chrisjohn went 4-for-5 at the plate.

Crump was the winning pitcher in both games. In the opener, she tossed five innings allowing one run on three hits and striking out six.

The nightcap was a slugfest between both teams. Central Heights used an 11-run fourth inning to pull away for the win.

Crump had four hits — three doubles and a triple — to pace the Vikings. She tossed three innings for the win.