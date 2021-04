By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights softball team was swept by Osage City. The Vikings fell 10-2 and 17-3 Tuesday to Osage City.

Osage City broke open the opener with five runs in the fifth inning.

Taylor Chrisjohn led Central Heights with two hits in three at bats. Mieka Crump took the loss for Central Heights. She surrendered 10 runs on 15 hits over six innings with three strikeouts.

The second game was all Osage City.