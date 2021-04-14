OHS softball puts all facets together to sweep Baldwin

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School softball team secured its first sweep of the season Tuesday with wins over Baldwin at Orlis Cox.

The Cyclones won 10-4 and 16-5 in five innings. Ottawa had all facets going in the sweep.

“Overall it was good to get our first sweep of the season,” Ottawa coach Chris Rose said. “We were finally able to play station-to-station ball and string together hits. I was very pleased at the energy the girls brought at important times in the games. But we also need to learn to play with consistently high-energy for both games. I still feel we have a long way to grow with this team but I do like the direction we are headed.”

In the opener, Ottawa ace Alex Powell limited Baldwin to four hits and two earned runs with 10 strikeouts.

“We got a great game out of Alex Powell in the circle,” Rose said.

Ottawa came out on fire with four runs in the first inning. Rose said that was a good sign because Ottawa has played from behind early so far this season.

Ottawa added three runs in the third to forge a 7-2 lead. In the fourth, Ottawa scored two runs sparked by a nice execution of a hit-and-run by Riley Titus and then Powell drove in Maddison Soman and Riley Titus on a two-run single.

The nightcap started off slow as Baldwin scored four runs in the third behind some sloppy defense.

Ottawa trailed 5-2 in the fourth inning when the offense was ignited. Ottawa scored six in the fourth and eight in the fifth.

Powell capped the fourth inning with a massive home run to left field.

Emma Stottlemire got her first win of the season. She gave up four earned runs.

Ottawa (4-2) plays Thursday at home against Piper (6-2).

Game 1 Stat Leaders:

Kirsten Evans 1-4.

Riley Titus 1-4.

Alex Powell 1-4, 2 RBI.

Lauren Curtis 2-4 1 RBI.

Ellie Seaton 2 RBI.

Game 2 Stat Leaders:

Kirsten Evans 3-3 3 RBI.

Maddison Soman 2-4 2B 2 RBI.

Riley Titus 3-4 2 RBI.

Alex Powell 2-3 2B, HR 1 RBI.

Lauren Curtis 2-3 2 RBI.

Gracie Howard 2-3.

Emma Stottlemire 2-3.