Vikings pound the ball, drive in runs in victory

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights softball took the coach Lea Stegner’s words to heart.

The Vikings fell 9-8 in walk-off fashion to Lyndon Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.

The girls found a way on, but we just could not get them across the plate,” Stegner said. “We left 14 runners on base. We have to start finding a way to get them home to score.”

Central Heights found a way to score those runners in the nightcap in a 19-9 victory. Central Heights finished with 14 hits. Cameron Peel went 4-for-4 in the nightcap.

The Vikings fell behind by six runs in the opener and rallied to tie the game heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.