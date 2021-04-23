OHS softball batters De Soto with timely hitting

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School softball team is playing a winning style.

The Cyclones extended their win streak to six games Thursday with 16-6 and 13-2 wins over De Soto.

“It was good to stretch our win streak to six with big games next week on back-to-back nights,” Ottawa coach Chris Rose said.

Ottawa plays Monday at Louisburg in a rescheduled doubleheader and at home Tuesday against Eudora.

“Our focus right now is continuing to play good team ball, get better as a group and win games to position ourselves in the regional standings,” Rose said. “Next week will be a tough week and is a good opportunity to separate ourselves from some teams in the standings.”

Ottawa outscored De Soto 14-1 after the first inning of the opener. De Soto jumped on top 5-2 after the first inning.

“This was a good win for us,” Rose said. “The first inning had the looks of a really high-scoring game. De Soto has some good hitters and Alex [Powell] was working behind in the count, so it wasn't the start in the circle that we wanted.”

Ottawa’s comeback started in the second inning as Riley Titus tied the game with a two-out, two-RBI single. Ottawa exploded for seven runs in the third inning.

“What I am extremely proud of was that we scored all seven of those runs with two outs and no one on,” Rose said. “We talk a lot about good teams score runs with two outs and we scored 13 runs in game one with two outs. That shows good toughness.”

Powell smashed two home runs and Ellie Seaton nailed the first home run of her career.

Powell had a complete game in the circle with four strikeouts.

The nightcap was all Ottawa.

“We played a game where we were solid in all three phases,” Rose said. “We got the best outing from [pitcher] Emma Stottlemire so far this season and our defense worked hard behind her. We were able to get out of some jams defensively and used that momentum at the plate.”

Ottawa jumped on top with a two-out, two-run triple from senior Lauren Curtis.

“They intentionally walked Alex before her and Lauren did a great job of making them pay for that with her triple down the right field line,” Rose said.

Ottawa led 3-2 after four innings. Rose said the Cyclones capitalized on the momentum they gained with Stottlemire’s four-pitch fourth inning.

Ottawa plated five runs in the fifth, highlighted by Powell’s two-run home run to deep center and and two-run double from Brooklyn Hadl.

“We pushed the lead in the later innings to give ourselves a nice cushion for Emma and our defense to work to finish strong,” Rose said. “The best team stat for us was that we had 24 quality at-bats, which is a season high. We really made their pitching work for every out which is something we have been emphasising strongly the last few weeks.”

Game 1 Stat Leaders:

Kirsten Evans: 2-4, 3 RBI, 2B; Maddison Soman 1-4, 2 RBI; Riley Titus: 2-5, 3 RBI; Alex Powell: 2-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Lauren Curtis 2-4, 2 RBI, 2B; Ellie Seaton 3-4, 1 RBI, HR, 2B; Gracie Howard 2-4; Emma Stottlemire 1-2, RBI.

Game 2 Stat Leaders:

Kirsten Evans 2-5; Riley Titus 3-5, 3 RBI; Alex Powell 1-2l, 2 RBI, HR; Lauren Curtis 3-5, 3 RBI, 2 3B; Brooklyn Hadl 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B.