Central Heights softball drops two in tourney

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights softball team fell twice Friday in the Lindsey Friederich Memorial Softball Tournament.

In the opener, Humboldt nipped the Vikings, 8-7, in walk-off fashion. The

Cubs scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Central Heights lost 4-2 to Neodesha in the second game.

The Vikings amassed 16 hits against Humboldt. Taylor Chrisjohn smacked a home run for Central Heights.

Erykah Haynes, Axel Roberts, Cameron Peel, Bailey Brockus, Chrisjohn, and Chloe LaDuke each collected multiple hits for Central Heights. Haynes went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead Central Heights in hits.

The Vikings scored both runs against Neodesha in the first inning. Central Heights had seven hits in the game.