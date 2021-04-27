Cyclones extend streak to 8 with sweep

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School softball team is playing a winning brand of ball.

The Cyclones extended their winning streak to eight games Monday with 10-1 and 12-2 (five innings) victories over Louisburg. Ottawa (10-2) plays at home Tuesday against Eudora.

“We have a really big test tonight with Eudora and will be big for regional seeding standings,” Ottawa coach Chris Rose said. “We will need to play well in all phases to beat them. May is almost here so it is important to be playing our best ball. I am really proud of how well we are playing as a team and getting girls to step up in big situations.”

Ottawa has gotten production throughout the line-up. Monday was senior Riley Titus’ big night.

“Riley really propelled us to our wins,” Rose said. “She went 7-9 reaching base eight times and had seven RBIs with a double and triple. She was huge for us and drove in crucial runs all night. She is now hitting .500 on the season and is really leading our team offensively and defensively.”

Rose said Ottawa did not play with the intensity he would have liked in the opener.

“We didn't come to the park with the energy that I would've liked and the game was a lot closer than the score indicated,” he said.

Alex Powell shut down the Louisburg attack. She gave up one run and improved her record to 6-0.

Ottawa received timely hitting.

“We got some big two-out hits and Kennison Walters gave us a spark by going 3-3 and had a big two-out RBI single in the fifth,” Rose said.

Ottawa put the game away with four runs in the seventh inning. Brooklyn Hadl had an RBI triple and Kirsten Evans ripped a three-run home run.

The second game was a carry over from the finish of the opener.

Junior hurler Emma Stottlemore stifled Louisburg as she surrendered six hit and two earned runs.

“We got another good outing by Emma Stottlemire in the circle,” Rose said. “She did a great job of pitching to contact and getting outs.”

Ottawa scored seven runs in the first two innings, all with two outs. Powell hit her seventh home run of the season — a two-run shot —in the first inning. Titus had a two-run triple in the second inning.

“We played with better energy in game two and it showed on the scoreboard by putting together big innings,” Rose said.

Game 1 Stat Leaders:

Kirsten Evans - 2-4, HR, 3 RBI.

Riley Titus - 3-5, 3 RBI.

Alex Powell - 1-4, 2B, RBI.

Brooklyn Hadl - 1-3, 3B, RBI.

Kennison Walters - 3-3, RBI.

Game 2 Stat Leaders:

Maddison Soman - 2-4.

Riley Titus - 4-4, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI.

Alex Powell 3-3, 3 RBI.

Brooklyn Hadl 1-1, 2B, RBI.

Emma Stottlemire 1-2, RBI.