Ottawa softball's winning streak snapped by Eudora

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School softball team ran into a solid Eudora team Tuesday coming off a doubleheader from Monday.

The results were not favorable. The Cardinals handed Ottawa 9-1 and 16-4 losses. Ottawa had its eight-game winning streak snapped.

“We knew going into [Tuesday] night that those would be two tough games,” Ottawa coach Chris Rose said. “We knew Eudora has a strong No. 1 pitcher and good hitting. It was one of those nights that some of our deficiencies showed up and also we didn't get many things to go our way which can definitely have a snowball effect.

“We really did not play well in any of the three phases. Our bats have been really hot the last few weeks and last night we kind of went into a team slump. Our approach at the plate was not what it needed to be and we are at kind of the mid-season grind where it is easy to lose focus or intensity.”

The schedule dealt Ottawa a favor with a week off before playing Tuesday against Tonganoxie.

“The break is coming at a good time for us to hit the reset button and get back to some basics that we need to do better at,” Rose said. “We are still in a good position at 10-4 and I feel we have a solid group to make a nice run, we just have to get some details fixed to get rolling again. I think we were feeling a little pressure with the eight-game win streak that we were on and it showed by how tight we were in the box and on defense.”

Eudora slapped around Ottawa’s pitching in both games.

“Alex [Powell] didn't have the night in the circle that we have been used to from her,” Rose said. “Eudora's hitting did play a role in that and they also got some bloop hits at crucial times that were on good pitches made. Sometimes that just happens.”

The second game got away late.

“This game really came unraveled for us in the sixth and seventh innings,” Rose said. “Emma [Stottlemire] didn't have the effect in the circle that she has had the last few outingsm but did only give up four earned runs. We know we are going to have to score runs in game two and we just didn't give her much help at the plate. Alex came in in relief and struggled and our defense did not help much either. It was just one of those games of if it could go wrong it did.”

Stottlemire went 3-4 with a home run in the nightcap.