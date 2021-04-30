Central Heights softball falls twice to Chase County

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights and Central Heights softball teams Thurday played two different games.

The opener saw the Vikings struggle for hits, while the nightcap was a wide open game.

Chase County swept the Vikings, 7-1 and 22-10. Central Heights was limited to two hits and were struck out 16 times.

“Our first game against Chase County we struggled at the plate and were not able to put the bat on the ball,” Central Heights coach Lea Stegner said.

Chase County struck for five runs in the seventh inning to hreak open a tight game.

“Defensively we competed up to the seventh inning,” Stegner said. “We had some great plays.”

Taylor Chrisjohn ripped an RBI double to plate the lone.

The nightcap saw both offenses explode. Central Heights racked up eight hits in the game, while Osage City had 16 hits.

Central Heights led 5-4 in the top of the fourth inning. Osage scored twice in the fourth and never let up.

“The second game we hung in there for a few innings and then we just could not catch up,” Stegner said.

Mieka Crump drove in four runs in the loss. Erykah Haynes smashed a home run in the first inning.