Falcon softball team flying high into regional

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin softball team put together its best season in program history.

The Falcons takes a program-best 14-6 mark into next weeks regional in Burlington.

West Franklin coach Kahla Jehle credits the players team-first attitude for the top season

"When you become a ;whatever the team needs’ type of player, then you become a great teammate and your team’s culture is strengthened,” Jehle said. “Great teams have great teammates."

The Falcons finished the regular season Thursday with a sweep of Central Heights (15-0 and 14-6). The wins secured a second-place finish in the Flint Hills League, which is the best finish in program history.

Seniors Sami Randall and Nevaeh Scott played key roles in the wins and in the season’s success.

“Sami Randall and Nevaeh Scott have been great leaders and ball players for us throughout our rebuild of this program,” Jehle said. “They have believed in the process, put in work and are amazing young ladies. We would not have accomplished our goals without these two girls leading the way.”

Pitcher Lena Walter was the winner in both games. In the opener, she went four innings with eight strikeouts. She gave up two hits. In the second game, she tossed a complete game with 12 strikeouts. Walter has 142 strikeouts on the season and has pitched a perfect game.

Scott, Lanee Leach and Morgan Forbis had two hits each in the first game.

“It was a great team win with all the girls playing a role to get the victory, Jehle said. It was an error-free game.”

The Falcons had eight hits in the nightcap, highlighted by Scott’s solo home run. Scott is hitting .417 with five home runs. Nevaeh has five home runs and Walter has four.