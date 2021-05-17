Shaffer earns all-conference honors for Northern Iowa

By The Herald Staff

A former Ottawa High School all-state softball player is making an impact at the NCAA Division 1 level.

Kamryn Shaffer earned her first postseason honor for Northern Iowa. Shaffer was a first team all-Missouri Valley Conference selection. The sophomore outfielder finished the season with 41 putouts and a .913 fielding percentage. Shaffer finished league play with a .338 batting percentage, .908 slugging percentage and a .482 on base percentage. Shaffer's play at the plate will go down the UNI record book as the fourth best in school history with 13 home runs and recorded a Valley best 11 in Valley play. Shaffer's 27 RBI's in Valley play was third in the Valley while she ranks second in slugging percentage and second in total bases.

Northern Iowas was the runner-up in the MVC tourney and earned an at-large NCAA bid.

The Panthers will play in the Columbia Regional with Missouri (38-14), Iowa State (32-21) and the University of Illinois Chicago (29-21).

The Panthers will open with Iowa State 1 p.m. Friday in the double elimination regional. The Panthers and Cyclones played twice in 2021, splitting the games.

The Panthers are making the programs third NCAA Regional, making the trip following the 1990 Gateway Conference championship and the 2013 Missouri Valley Conference championship.

The Panthers made three consecutive College World Series in 1975, 1976 and 1977, winning the 1977 College World Series and finishing second in 1975.