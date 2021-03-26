State track meet moves to 3-day event

By The Herald Staff

The KSHSAA State Track Meet will have a twist this year — it will be competed on three days at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium.

The 5A and 6A schools will compete on Thursday, May 27. Classes 3A and 4A state meet is set for Friday, May 28. 1A and 2A schools ]will be Saturday, May 29.

All the events — field and running — will be all on one day. There will only be preliminaries in the 100-meters, 110 and 100 hurdles, and 200 races. Those will be in the morning. The running finals will start at 1:40 p.m. each day. If running events are ahead of schedule they will continue without adjustments.

The 3,200 races begin at 11 a.m. The field events, preliminaries and finals, begin at 8 a.m. and scheduled two hours apart.

Following the final race, only coaches and athletes are allowed on the infield for the plaque presentations.