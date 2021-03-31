Wellsville's Troutman breaks javelin record in opener

The Ottawa Herald

Wellsville High School senior Jadyn Troutman waited a year for a chance at making history.

In the opening track meet of 2021 and first since May 2019, she set a school record in the javelin Tuesday in the Eudora Quadrangular. She won the event with a record toss of 132-6.

Here are the other results:

High Jump: Kristina Reed, 4-6, third

Long Jump: Jadyn Troutman, 14’-6, fourth.

Triple Jump: Laney Overman, 27-7, third.

400: Hailey Rees, 1:19.4, third.