CH track opens season with 11 top performances

By The Herald Staff

Central Heights track coach Troy Prosser wanted his athletes to relax and enjoy the moment in the first track meet in two years.

That philosophy worked as the Vikings posted 11 personal-best performances Thursday at the Lyndon Spring Relays.

"It’s amazing seeing where everyone is at this point after such a long, tumultuous 13 months,” Prosser said. “A cancelled season in 2020 was inconceivable...until it happened. The message before the meet was for the athletes to simply put no pressure on themselves and just enjoy the chance to compete again.”

Prosser said the conditions and atmosphere helped propel the Vikings’ success.

“The weather was fantastic, the competition was incredible, and we came away with a sense of accomplishment, relief, and a better appreciation for living in the moment. One of the greatest lessons we have learned from being together is that opportunities for growth are always present. Running, jumping, and throwing may only be three of those opportunities; it just so happens that they are the best three.”

The Central Heights results:

Girls

200 — Taryn Compton, fourth, 28.90.

300 hurdles — Taryn Compton, second, 51.78.

800 — Lily Meyer, fifth, 2:47.

1600 — Lily Meyer, sixth, 6:22.71.

Boys

Discus — Luke Brown, third, 108-11.

400 — David Craft, fifth, 57.77.

3,200 relay — CH, sixth, 9:12.40.