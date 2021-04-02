West Franklin girls track team captures meet title

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin girls track team opened the season with a winning performance Thursday at the Lyndon Spring Relays.

The Falcons took first and the boys finished fifth. West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said the Falcons had a great start to the season.

“Though this was their first meet in nearly two years, the Falcons set great starting marks for the season,” he said. “Some showed courage by competing in events they had never done before, and it paid off. The boys team scored in a wide range of events, claiming enough points for a fifth-place finish.”

The boys had three place in the high jump. Trey Rogers, Cade Fischer, and Cameron Wise claimed second, third, and fifth in that event. Rogers and Fischer tied the school record at 6 feet,

“Trey also claimed the first win of his high school career in the triple jump, as well as a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash,” Hahn said. The boys team as a whole gave just a hint of what they have for us this season. They left no doubt that there is more to come.”

The girls put on a nice display, Hahn said.

“Despite only having nine girls competing, the Lady Falcons took the track by storm and claimed their first team victory of the year,” he said.

Lily Judd broke her own school record in the high jump, and won the 400. Emma Bailey and Hope Crabtree had a string of second-place finishes in the distance and sprinting events. Nevaeh Jordan and Katie Cameron had strong first efforts in the hurdling events, Hahn said.

The 1,600 relay ran a time of 4:25.33, bringing flashbacks of a team from three years ago that eventually became all-state runners in that event, the coach said.

“It was a fantastic day for the return of track & field, and I am excited to see how each of the members of the team will continue to grow throughout the season,” Hahn said. “There is a lot of exhilarating track & field still to come.

The Falcons compete Tuesday in Osage City.

Girls Team (1st)

Katie Cameron: Triple Jump (4th), 300m Hurdles (4th).

Nevaeh Jordan:Triple Jump (6th), 100m (6th), 100m Hurdles (5th), 300m Hurdles (5th).

Lily Judd: High Jump (1st, 5-00, School Record), 100m (4th), 400m (1st).

Hope Crabtree: 100m (2nd), 200m (2nd), 100m Hurdles (2nd).

Emma Bailey: 800m (2nd), 1600m (2nd).

4x400 (1st): Bailey, Crabtree, Cameron, Judd.

Boys Team (5th)

Trey Rogers: Triple Jump (1st), High Jump (2nd, 6-00, Tied the School Record), 400m (3rd).

Cade Fischer: Triple Jump (5th), High Jump (3rd, 6-00, Tied the School Record).

Cameron Wise: High Jump (5th).

Kyle Haner: 3200m (4th), 1600 (5th).

Micas Boley: 200m (6th).

Duke Smith: 110m Hurdles (5th), 300m Hurdles (6th).

Colton Evans: 110m Hurdles (6th).

Ethan Hatfield: 1600m (6th).

4x100 (6th): Boley, Fischer, Richmond, Wise.

4x800 (5th): Hatfield, Hassler, Link, Hatfield.