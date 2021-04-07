WF track teams meet challenge, set records

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin track teams met other challenges Tuesday in the Osage City Invitational.

The Falcons stood up tall as they set two schools and the girls were meet champions.

“ Strong winds brought a new challenge as they lined up against eight other teams,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said. “The girls team was looking for their second team win, while also learning to compete well no matter what conditions came their way. They were able to accomplish both goals, winning the meet.

The Falcons amassed 107 points to outdistance Olpe’s 98. Hahn said the key to overcoming Olpe was the Falcons’ scoring depth.

“Points were scored in a wide variety of events, showing the versatility of this team,” he said. “Hannah Voth and Riley Zentz stepped up and made their first point contributions of the season with many more to come. Emma Bailey, Katie Cameron, Hope Crabtree, Nevaeh Jordan, and Lily Judd had a total of 10 medals won between them.”

The boys finished fifth with as a team. The high jump was a top event for the boys and girls.

The high jumping trio put on another show with West Franklin garnering three of the top four places, Hahn said. Cameron Wise and Trey Rogers tied for first at 6-2, which set a school record.

Judd won the girls high jump, tying the school mark of 5-feet.

Another highlight was the 3,200-meter relay quartet of Ethan Hatfield, Nathan Hassler, Kale Link, and Nicholas Hatfield, who finished third. Hahn said they battled the wind.

A small group of Falcons will compete Thursday at the Marais des Cygnes Valley Invitational, while others will travel to Perry-Lecompton on Tuesday.

Girls Team (1st)

Emma Bailey: 1600m (2nd), 400m (5th).

Katie Cameron: Triple Jump (2nd), 100m Hurdles (4th), 800m (4th).

Hope Crabtree: 100m (1st), 100m Hurdles (2nd), 400m (4th).

Nevaeh Jordan: Triple Jump (5th), 100m (3rd), 100m Hurdles (3rd), 300m Hurdles (4th).

Lily Judd: High Jump (1st, 5-00, Tied the School Record), 200m (1st), 800m (1st).

Hannah Voth: Long Jump (6th).

Riley Zentz: 800m (5th).

4x400 (2nd): Bailey, Crabtree, Cameron, Judd.

Boys Team (5th)

Cade Fischer: High Jump (4th).

Kyle Haner: 3200m (5th), 1600 (4th).

Lucas Hassler: 3200m (6th).

Ethan Hatfield: 1600m (5th).

Nicholas Hatfield: 400m (4th).

Tyler Richmond: 110m Hurdles (6th), 300m Hurdles (5th).

Trey Rogers: Triple Jump (1st), High Jump (1st (tied), 6-2, School Record), 200m (6th)

Duke Smith: 110m Hurdles (5th).

Cameron Wise: High Jump (1st (tied), 6-2, School Record).

4x400 (4th): Hatfield, Hassler, Link, Hatfield.

4x800 (3rd): Hatfield, Hassler, Link, Hatfield.