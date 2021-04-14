Central Heights track posts 38 personal bests in three meets

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights track team has accumulated 38 personal-best performances in the first three meets of the season.

The Vikings had 14 personal bests Tuesday at Pleasanton.

“In the third meet of the season, things generally seem to really take shape and give a good idea of what to expect the rest of the season,” Central Height track coach Troy Prosser said. “One outstanding performance after another.”

Taryn Compton had personal bests in her events and her 300-meter hurdle time (50.87) is listed as one of the top 50 in the state.

David Craft, Luke Cotter and Alexis Haynes also had fantastic performances that earned them medals in their individual events, Prosser said.

“As the times drop and the distances increase, we continue to march seconds, and inches closer to the ultimate goal, Prosser said.

Central Heights will have its regional in May at Pleasanton.

It is always great to experience the facilities for when it counts the most,” Prosser said.

The Central Heights results are:

** Denotes Medalist

PR = Personal Record

Girls Javelin

**2nd - Alexis Haynes 87-03 (PR).

11th - Nikita d’Augereau 39-05.

Girls Discus

9th - Nikita d'Augereau (PR).

Girls 100m

**2nd - Taryn Compton 13.89 (PR).

Girls 200m

**1st - Taryn Compton 29.03 (PR).

Girls 300m Hurdles

**2nd - Taryn Compton 50.87 (PR)

Boys Shot Put

5th - Aiden Welch 32-08.50 (PR)

8th - Lucas Patterson 31-11.75 (PR)

13th - Ryan Hale 26-00 (PR).

Boys Discus

5th - Luke Brown 92-08.

9th - Aiden Welch 81-08.

12th - Ryan Hale 70-07.

Boys 100m

11th - Carson Wood 13.22 (PR).

Boys 200m

5th - David Craft 25.89 (PR).

8th - Carson Wood 27.05 (PR).

Boys 400m

**2nd - David Craft 56.76 (PR).

Boys 1600m

5th - Dakota Kuczmarski 5:29.38 (PR).

Boys 3200m

**1st - Luke Cotter 11:20.39 (PR).

Boys 4x800

**1st - Dakota Kuczmarski, David Craft, Luke Cotter, Carson Wood 9:40.58.