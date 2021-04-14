Falcon track teams garner runner-up finishes in meet

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin track teams continue to shine this season no matter the competition or size of meet.

The Falcon boys captured second Tuesday in the Perry-Lecompton meet edging Wellsville by seven points. The girls also finished second with just eight competitors. The Falcons finished 14 points behind Perry-Lecompton.

The boys netted several personal bests in the sprinting events and many points scored in the distance running events, West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said.

In the 3200-meter race, Martir Caceres-Ramos scored his first points for the team, while Lucas Hassler claimed his first individual medal, Hahn said.

“The dynamics of this smaller meet made it much different for the girls team,” Hahn said. “The Falcon’s team of eight could not compete with the size of the Perry-Lecompton team.”

Kyndra Kratzberg made her first points contribution in the discus as the team scored points in all except two events they were entered in, medaling in every one of their running events, Hahn said.

Falcons will return to action twice next week. They will be at the Gene Farrow Invitational on Tuesday and the Cardinal Relays hosted by Eudora High School next Thursday.

The West Franklin results were:

Girls Team (2nd)

Hope Crabtree - 100m (3rd), 100m Hurdles (2nd), 300m Hurdles (1st).

Nevaeh Jordan - 100m (4th), 200m (4th), 100m Hurdles (3rd), Triple Jump (5th).

Lily Judd - 200m (1st), 400m (1st), High Jump (1st).

Emma Bailey - 800m (1st), 1600m (1st).

Katie Cameron - 100m Hurdles (6th), 300m Hurdles (3rd), Triple Jump (3rd).

Kyndra Kratzberg - Discus (6th).

Hannah Voth - High Jump (4th), Long Jump (6th).

4x400 - (1st) - Bailey, Crabtree, Cameron, Judd

Boys Team (2nd)

Micas Boley - 100m (5th), Long Jump (6th).

Cameron Wise - 100m (5th), 200m (3rd), High Jump (1st).

Cade Fischer - 200m (5th), High Jump (2nd).

Nicholas Hatfield - 400m (3rd).

Ethan Hatfield - 800m (4th), 1600m (2nd).

Nathan Hassler - 800m (5th).

Kale Link - 800m (6th).

Kyle Haner - 1600m (3rd), 3200m (2nd).

Lucas Hassler - 3200m (3rd).

Martir Caceres-Ramos - 3200m (5th).

Tyler Richmond - 110m Hurdles (5th).

Duke Smith - 110m Hurdles (6th), 300m Hurdles (6th).

Trey Rogers - High Jump (4th), Triple Jump (3rd).

4x100 (2nd) - Rogers, Fischer, Wise, Bolley.

4x400 (3rd) - Hatfield, Hassler, Link, Hatfield.

4x800 (3rd) - Hassler, Link, Pearce, Hatfield.