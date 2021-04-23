Falcons, Viking track teams shine even if weather did not

By The Herald Staff

pring sport athletes are conditioned to compete and practice in all sorts of weather.

Local track and field high school athletes were put to the test this week.

“In a matter of three days, the team was able to navigate spring, winter, and back to spring again,” Central Heights track coach Troy Prosser said.

The winter came in the form of snow and cold conditions on Tuesday which forced the Gene Farrow Invitational to be moved to Wednesday from Tuesday. There were 22 teams in the field, including the Vikings and West Franklin.

The conditions on Wednesday were not ideal, but that did not matter, West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said.

“Strong winds favored the times in the short sprint, and created strategic battles in the longer races,” he said. “The Falcons were still able to return with many medals, and a few sunburns as proof of their competition.”

Prosser said the different weather conditions this week did not hamper the Vikings.

“While that can be a lot to deal with, the performances in the throws and on the track showed that the conditions were of no consequence,” he said.

The Falcons girls won their third meet this season, while the boys came in fifth. The girls title came down to the final leg of the 1,600-meter relay. West Franklin had a 68-67 advantage over Burlingame.

“The Burlingame and the West Franklin relay had faced off twice before, each team with one win against the other,” Hahn said. “Like every time before, they battled the whole way. It was neck-and-neck in the final 100 meters. Lily Judd fought for every inch. The team’s encouragement gradually turned to celebration, as Lily crossed the line in first.”

The Falcons boys scored points in a wide arrange of events. Cameron Wise won the high jump, tying his school record of 6-2. Jason Abarca, the first pole vaulter in several years, cleared several heights in his debut.

Emma Bailey had quite a day, clearing the pole vault bar in her first attempt at a meet, and winning her first 3,200 of the season despite fighting the wind as she led a majority of the laps, Hahn said.

Central Heights also turned in some top performances. Luke Cotter had a huge personal best in the 3200, knocking 26 seconds off of his time to break through the 11-minute barrier for the first time, Prosser said.

“Alexis Haynes had her best day throwing and is bringing a lot of excitement to javelin,” Prosser said. “In the sprints, Taryn [Compton] had some excellent races and earned three individual medals. In a meet with 22 schools, everyone was able to gain some very valuable experience resulting in another 12 personal-best performances as we make our way into the last half of the season.”

West Franklin

Girls (first)

Lily Judd - High Jump (3rd), 400m (2nd), 200m (2nd).

Hannah Voth - Long Jump (5th).

Hope Crabtree - 100m Hurdles (3rd), 100m (2nd), 300m Hurdles (5th).

Nevaeh Jordan - 100m (4th), 100m Hurdles (7th), 300m Hurdles (7th).

Emma Bailey - 1600m (3rd), 3200m (1st).

Katie Cameron - Triple Jump (5th).

Riley Zentz - 800m (6th).

4x400 (1st) - Cameron, Crabtree, Bailey, Judd.

Boys (fifth)

Cade Fischer - High Jump (6th).

Trey Rogers - High Jump (3rd), Triple Jump (4th).

Cameron Wise - High Jump (1st).

Duke Smith - 110m Hurdles (6th), 300m Hurdles (6th).

Ethan Hatfield - 1600m (3rd), 800m (4th).

Kyle Haner - 1600m (4th), 3200m (5th).

Lucas Hassler - 3200m (6th).

Tyler Richmond - 110m Hurdles (7th).

Nathan Hassler - 800m (7th).

4x800 (4th) - Hassler, Link, Pearce, Hatfield.

Central Heights

Girls Javelin

7th - Alexis Haynes, 90-03 (PR); 53rd - Nikita d’Augereau, 36-11

Girls Discus

48th - Nikita d'Augereau, 39-01.

Girls 100m

5th - Taryn Compton, 13.20 (PR)

Girls 200m

6th - Taryn Compton, 28.11 (PR).

Girls 300m Hurdles

3rd - Taryn Compton, 49.05 (PR).

Boys Discus

24th - Luke Brown 89-11; 34th - Lucas Patterson, 76-04 (PR).

Boys Shot Put

26th - Lucas Patterson, 33-00 (PR)

Boys 200m

19th - David Craft, 25.34 (PR); 22nd - Jarod Crawford, 25.63 (PR).

Boys 400m

9th - Jarod Crawford, 57.05 (PR); 11th - David Craft, 57.71.

Boys 800m

Dakota Kuczmarski, 2:25 (PR).

Boys 1600m

Dakota Kuczmarski, 5:29 (PR).

Boys 3200m

3rd - Luke Cotter, 10:54.12 (PR).

Boys 4x800

3rd - Dakota Kuczmarski, David Craft, Luke Cotter, Jarod Crawford, 9:36.56.