Viking track teams perform at high level in meet

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights track team members put together some nice performances Monday at Jayhawk-Linn.

“Starting off a very windy day with Alexis [Haynes] finishing second in javelin with another personal-best throw and finishing off the day with Luke [Cotter] crossing the line well ahead of the rest of the field in the 3,200-meters provided solid bookends for another fantastic day for the team,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said.

The coach said Aiden Welch keeps improving with a personal best in the shot put. The 3,200 relay team turned in a dominating performance, Prosser said.

“Taryn [Compton] picked up a nice victory in the 300 hurdles,” Prosser said. “

Dakota Kuczmarski took third in the 1,600, which is big confidence boost, ‘Prosser said.

“As we head into the Prairie View meet, we know the competition level will continue to increase as the championship meets at the end of the season gets closer,” Prosser said. “Another seven personal best performances this week is a good sign of things to come.”

** Denotes Medalist

PR = Personal Record

Girls Javelin

**2nd - Alexis Haynes 95-01 (PR)

17th - Nikita d’Augereau 39-06

Girls 100m

**3rd - Taryn Compton 13.59

Girls 200m

5th - Taryn Compton 28.43

Girls 400m

7th - Lily Meyer 1:12.46 (PR)

Girls 800m

**3rd - Lily Meyer 2:51.79

Girls 300m Hurdles

**1st - Taryn Compton 50.28

Boys Long Jump

16th - Carson Wood 15-00.50 (PR)

Boys Discus

7th - Luke Brown 92-06

16th - Aiden Welch 64-06

Boys Shot Put

9th - Aiden Welch 32-11 (PR)

Boys 100m

19th - Carson Wood 13.04

Boys 200m

7th - David Craft 25.31 (PR)

13th - Carson Wood 26.06 (PR)

14th - Jarod Crawford 26.17

Boys 400m

3rd - Jarod Crawford 56.75 (PR)

4th - David Craft 56.86

Boys 1600m

**3rd Dakota Kuczmarski 5:30.50

Boys 3200m

**1st - Luke Cotter 11:49.58

Boys 4x800

**1st - Crawford, Craft, Kuczmarski, Cotter 9:20.92