Wellsville track results

The Ottawa Herald

Wellsville Gilrs Track

Silver Lake Results

JV and Varsity

Laney Overman: 100m, 14.5, Triple Jump, 26-10.

Jaiden Doles: Shot Put , 27-7, Discus, 72-0.

Bri Glover : SP, 24-10, 5th, DT, 61-10,  JT,  51-5

Trista Long:  DT, 47- 1, 100m, 15.57, 200m, 35.13.

Joclynn Johnson: 100mh, 19.13, 2nd, 400m, 1:19.89.

Jacey Clancy:  100m, 14.99, 300mh, 1:00.18, 6th.

Kristina Reed: High Jump, 4’-6,  3rd, 200m,  30.75.

Meilee Chu: 100m , 15.35, 200m, 34.87,

Madi Norman: 400m, 1:19.23, 800m, 3:20.22, 4th.

Rachel Pio: 200m, 35.23; 400m, 1:19.06, 6th.

Becca Swafford: DT, 49- 5, JT, 62-2.