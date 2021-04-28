Wellsville track results
The Ottawa Herald
Wellsville Gilrs Track
Silver Lake Results
JV and Varsity
Laney Overman: 100m, 14.5, Triple Jump, 26-10.
Jaiden Doles: Shot Put , 27-7, Discus, 72-0.
Bri Glover : SP, 24-10, 5th, DT, 61-10, JT, 51-5
Trista Long: DT, 47- 1, 100m, 15.57, 200m, 35.13.
Joclynn Johnson: 100mh, 19.13, 2nd, 400m, 1:19.89.
Jacey Clancy: 100m, 14.99, 300mh, 1:00.18, 6th.
Kristina Reed: High Jump, 4’-6, 3rd, 200m, 30.75.
Meilee Chu: 100m , 15.35, 200m, 34.87,
Madi Norman: 400m, 1:19.23, 800m, 3:20.22, 4th.
Rachel Pio: 200m, 35.23; 400m, 1:19.06, 6th.
Becca Swafford: DT, 49- 5, JT, 62-2.