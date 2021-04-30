Central Heights track limits entries in PV meet

By The Herald Staff

It was time for a small breather for the Central Heights track athletes Thursday at the Prairie View meet.

It was the second meet of the week, so coach Troy Prosser limited the entries.

“Going into the Prairie View meet, we have had gone with a heavy work load for most athletes all season long but decided to go a little light on events for some after doubling up with meets this week,” he said. “With the lighter workload, the team was able respond very well, racking up another 10 personal-best performances. Five of them coming in the field events is a good boost for the throwers/jumpers and keeps them hungry for more.”

The boys 3,200-meter relay continued to shine with its performance.

“On the track, the boys 3,200 relay lowered their time for the third straight meet and Lily [Meyer] has been adjusting very quickly as she has shifted to some shorter races. At this point in the season, recovery becomes even more important than usual and the next meet at NE Arma will be one final test before the championship season begins.”

** Denotes Medalist

PR = Personal Record

Girls Javelin

**2nd - Alexis Haynes 97-01 (PR)

Girls 400m

**3rd - Lily Meyer 1:07.98 (PR)

Girls 800m

**2nd - Lily Meyer 2:47.71 (PR)

Girls 300m Hurdles

**1st - Taryn Compton 51.32

Boys Long Jump

7th - Carson Wood 16-02.25 (PR)

Boys Discus

5th - Luke Brown 99-01

10th - Aiden Welch 84-07 (PR)

15th - Ryan Hale 71-01

Boys Shot Put

7th - Aiden Welch 34-00.25 (PR)

14th - Ryan Hale 26-08.50 (PR)

Boys 100m

14th - Carson Wood 13.03 (PR)

15th - Jesse Wharton 13.05 (PR)

Boys 200m

15th - David Craft 26.00

17th - Carson Wood 27.04

Boys 400m

6th - David Craft 57.19

Boys 800m

8th - Dakota Kuczmarski 2:23.51 (PR)

Boys 3200m

**2nd - Luke Cotter 11:03.35

Boys 4x800

**1st - Crawford, Craft, Kuczmarski, Cotter 9:15.78