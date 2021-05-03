West Franklin track teams' level rises against bigger schools

By The Herald Staff

The West Franklin track and field teams went toe-to-toe Friday against a field of larger schools in the Shawnee Heights Invitational.

West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said the goal was to see good competition from the larger schools.

“They aimed to rise to the level of the competition with some fast times and good marks,” he said. “The girls team was able to accomplish just that. Hannah Voth and Katie Cameron both improved their triple jumps significantly, with Hannah improving her long jump by nearly seven inches as well. Katie also improved her 800-meter time by more than 10 seconds to claim third, with Emma Bailey and Riley Zentz also scoring in that event.

Bailey displayed her versatility by scoring in the 1,600 and pole vault. Lily Judd tied her school record in the high jump, and Nevaeh Jordan snagged a third-place medal in the 100 hurdles.

The 1,600 relay finished second, improving their season best time by five seconds to currently rank ninth in 3A.

The boys also came through with some great marks, Hahn said. Senior Cameron Wise broke his own school record in the high jump, 5-4. Cade Fischer, Trey Rogers, and Jason Abarca all medaled, giving the Falcons four of the top seven places. Rogers claimed a medal with a third-place finish in the triple jump.

Ethan Hatfield set personal bests and scored points in the 1, 600 and 800, by two and four seconds, respectively. Kyle Haner followed Hatfield in those same races to his own personal bests.

The Falcons will compete Friday at Wellsville before officially entering championship season.

West Franklin Girls (4th)

Lily Judd - 200m (8th), High Jump (2nd).

Emma Bailey - 800m (2nd), 1600m (3rd), Pole Vault (4th).

Katie Cameron - 800m (3rd), 100m Hurdles (8th), Triple Jump (6th).

Riley Zentz - 800m (8th).

Nevaeh Jordan - 100m Hurdles (3rd).

Hannah Voth - Long Jump (6th), Triple Jump (7th).

4x100m (6th) - Voth, Judd, Jordan, Crabtree.

4x400 (2nd) - Cameron, Crabtree, Bailey, Judd.

Boys Team (6th)

Ethan Hatfield - 800m (4th), 1600m (7th).

Kyle Haner - 800m (7th), 1600m (8th), 3200m (8th).

Duke Smith - 110m Hurdles (7th), 300m Hurdles (8th).

Cameron Wise - High Jump (1st, School Record 6-4).

Cade Fischer - High Jump (4th).

Trey Rogers - High Jump (5th), Triple Jump (3rd).

Jason Abarca - High Jump (7th).

4x100 (5th) - Rogers, Fischer, Wise, Boley.

4x800 (5th) - Hassler, Link, Pearce, Hatfield.