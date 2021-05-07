Central Heights track teams improve times, distances

By The Herald Staff

The Central Heights track team continued to build toward the postseason. The Vikings competed Thursday in the final meet of the regular season at NE Area.

“A trip south to NE Arma always serves as an opportunity to compete against schools we don’t regularly see,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “In some cases, the competition level pushed us to be our very best and to continue building on previous skills.”

Taryn Compton and Alexis Haynes medaled in all of their events. Compton won the 300-meter hurdles and was third in the 100 and 200 races. Haynes took third in the javelin.

“I can’t say how proud I am of them and their drive and desire, day in and day out, to compete for the tops spots,” Prosser said.

The boys also performed at a high level, which included a victory in the 3,200 relay.

“The boys also set several more personal records across the throws, jumps, sprints, and distance races which has now brought the season total of personal best performances to 80,” Prosser said. “The growth at all grade levels is incredible and while some are starting to wrap up their high school careers over the next few weeks, others are only just beginning to find their place in it all.”

Central Heights competes Thursday at the Flint Hills League meet in Osage City.

** Denotes Medalist

PR = Personal Record

NA = info not provided by meet director

Girls Javelin

**3rd - Alexis Haynes 97-00.

NA - Nikita d’Augereau 45-00.

Girls Discus

NA - Nikita d’Augereau 45-10 (PR).

Girls 100m

**3rd - Taryn Compton 13.67.

Girls 200m

**3rd - Taryn Compton 29.04.

Girls 300m Hurdles

**1st - Taryn Compton 49.97.

Boys Long Jump

NA - Carson Wood 16-04 (PR).

Boys Discus

6th - Luke Brown 99-09.5.

NA - Aiden Welch 95-09 (PR).

NA - Ryan Hale 71-01.

Boys Shot Put

NA - Aiden Welch 34-00.25 (PR).

NA - Ryan Hale 26-08.50 (PR).

Boys 100m

NA - Jesse Wharton 12.52 (PR).

Boys 200m

5th - David Craft 24.81 (PR).

NA - Jesse Wharton 25.87 (PR).

NA - Carson Wood 26.34.

Boys 400m

**4th - David Craft 56.21 (PR).

Boys 1600

**3rd - Luke Cotter 5:04.78.

7th - Dakota Kuczmarski 5:28 (PR).

Boys 4x800

**1st - Cotter, Kuczmarski, Craft, Wood 9:38.31.